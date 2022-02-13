Continued pleasant weather for Superbowl Sunday

The set-up High pressure continues to keep the area mild and dry through Monday afternoon. A trough works in Monday night ushering in the possibility of a couple rounds of snowfall heading into the work week. The first comes in the form of a Pacific cold front passing by late Monday night into Tuesday and a secondary front brings the chance of another round of snow on Wednesday. The ridge begins to build back in by the end of the week.

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. A west-southwesterly breeze at 10-15mph.

Sunday: Mild and mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Wind southwest at 5-10mph. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and snow showers developing around dinnertime. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s with continuing showers throughout the night.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers, the snow will reduce visibility at times. Generally accumulating a coating-2 inches. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s falling into the 20s throughout the day. Snow tapers a bit overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

Wednesday: Scattered, light snow showers. Generally accumulating a coating-2 inches. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s. Snow should wind down after dinnertime. Higher accumulations are possible for areas near the Little and Big Belt Mountains.

Thursday: A few, lingering rain or snow showers are possible with clearing skies in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.