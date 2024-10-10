Cool and cloudy Thursday; Northern Lights possible tonight

High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 60s across central and eastern Montana Thursday. Overcast skies will gradually dissipate throughout the afternoon and evening, with mostly clear skies by dusk.

A G4 "severe" geomagnetic storm is still predicted for tonight. This event could rival the occurrence from this past Monday and the event in May.

MTN News

Timing can be fickle with the northern lights, but it appears this event should arrive early (between 8 PM and midnight). Therefore, after sunset, we should be able to see it!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s, followed by another cold front passage overnight, which will cool temperatures back into the low to mid-60s on Saturday.

Then, a warming trend kicks off, lasting into early next week. Daytime highs are expected to rise into the mid and upper 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. A pattern change is anticipated late next week, with cooler and unsettled weather settling in, causing high temperatures to likely fall into the 40s and 50s by next Friday.