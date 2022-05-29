Cool and damp weather for the rest of Memorial Day weekend

Discussion: An upper level low will bring cool and wet conditions throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend. However, the heavier rain now looks to remain south of Helena for this event. Locations along the Hi-Line can expect less than 0.1" of precipitation. For Central Montana, generally under 0.25". Southern and southwestern Montana sees the heaviest precipitation with over an inch expect for some locations south of Bozeman. The highest peaks in that same area can expect as much as 2' of snow.

A broad ridge ushers in the return of spring-like temperatures and more sunshine by the middle of the week. Temperatures are back in the 70s with some locations in the lower 80s. The mild weather looks to continue into next weekend with some afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Showers during the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing overnight. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Memorial Day: Showers during the morning, peaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Cool and a bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the lower 70s.