Cool and unsettled to start the week ahead of a quick return to warmer weather

This week is starting out frigid with temperatures down into the 10s and 20s this morning. Havre tied a record low temperature of 16° set in 1961.

MTN News

MTN News

There will be a few passing rain and snow showers across central and southern Montana, especially in the mountains. Temperatures are slow to warm up, but we'll climb into the 40s and low 50s.

There will also be some isolated rain and mixed snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with even a few rumbles of thunder as temperatures start to climb. Daytime highs will reach the 50s and low 60s.

The system bringing the cool, unsettled weather to the region finally moves out by Thursday and Friday, replaced by a high pressure ridge. That will bring a quick return to beautiful spring weather, with sunshine and highs back into the 60s and 70s.

The first weekend of May looks cooler with widespread rain and high mountain snow moving back in. Daytime highs fall back to near or slightly below average, in the 50s and lower 60s.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News