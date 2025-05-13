Cool and wet pattern continues

It's another cool and cloudy Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 50s across central Montana, upper 50s to lower 60s on the Hi-Line, and low to mid-70s in northeastern Montana.

Our next storm will arrive this afternoon into tonight. Steady precipitation will mainly stay east of I-15 and south of MT-200, but the heaviest totals are expected along I-90 from Bozeman to Billings. Further north, rain showers will be scattered in nature, with lighter rainfall amounts anticipated. Snow levels fluctuate throughout the event between 6,000 and 7,000 feet.

A cool and showery pattern persists throughout the rest of the week. Each day features the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, but most days will be more often dry than not.

From Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will range from the upper 40s to 50s in central Montana and from the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s on the Hi-Line. Temperatures warm into the 60s on Saturday, which also has the chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Overall, Saturday is going to be the most pleasant day of the week, with a good mix of sunshine and clouds.

A stronger, more organized area of low pressure will impact Montana by the end of the weekend and early next week. This will bring higher odds for rain and mountain snow. Snow levels could drop quite low with this system, so we will need to monitor it closely for potential travel impacts. In any case, next week remains cool, with highs generally in the 50s and 60s.

