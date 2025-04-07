Cool front brings drop in temps and breezy conditions

After a spectacular weekend filled with sunshine and mild temperatures, some changes are ahead for the workweek. A cool front associated with an approaching Pacific system is set to arrive tonight. Clouds will increase, and the wind will pick up as the front rolls in. Although, warm air will surge in ahead of it, sending high temperatures into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for most of the area.

There is a low chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms later today into tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms will carry over into Tuesday, especially in the Helena area. The wind gets even stronger throughout Tuesday, with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph, gusting over 40 mph at times. Daytime highs will be cooler, only reaching the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Wednesday, the system will exit the region, although a few scattered light showers may linger in eastern Montana and in the mountains along the Divide. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. From Wednesday evening through Friday, a ridge of high pressure will build in, leading to another warm-up into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

By the weekend, there will be another shift in our weather pattern as a low pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska pushes much cooler air into the region by Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs are likely to drop into the 40s and 50s, with increased chances of rain showers and mountain snow heading into the weekend.

