Cool mornings and summer-like afternoons for the first week of autumn

Autumn officially arrived Monday at 12:19pm, and there was an autumn feel, as breezy northwest winds combined with cooler temperatures. The remainder of the first week of fall will feature cooler mornings and summer-like afternoons.

MTN News

High pressure builds in from the southwest starting Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, and then mid to upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. We will be within a few degrees of record high temperatures and well above average for late September.

On Friday, a weak disturbance will skirt by to the north, dropping temperatures just a few degrees and bringing in some gustier winds. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph across central and eastern Montana. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.

