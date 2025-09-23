Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool mornings and summer-like afternoons for the first week of autumn

Highs Today
MTN News
Highs Today
High Temps
Wind Gusts
CPC 6-10 Day Outlook
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Posted

Autumn officially arrived Monday at 12:19pm, and there was an autumn feel, as breezy northwest winds combined with cooler temperatures. The remainder of the first week of fall will feature cooler mornings and summer-like afternoons.

Highs Today
High Temps

High pressure builds in from the southwest starting Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, and then mid to upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. We will be within a few degrees of record high temperatures and well above average for late September.

Wind Gusts

On Friday, a weak disturbance will skirt by to the north, dropping temperatures just a few degrees and bringing in some gustier winds. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph across central and eastern Montana. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.

CPC 6-10 Day Outlook
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App