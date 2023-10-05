Cool temperature highs today with cold temperature lows tonight

Happy Thursday!

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 11pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers. Cooler temperatures with highs mainly in the 50s. Windy in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana with 40+ mph wind gust possible. Breezy elsewhere, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

With Friday comes the COLD! During the morning, low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Likely, a widespread frost Friday morning along with the cold that will officially end growing season. Later in the day will see warming temperatures with mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs expected in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

The cold will soon be forgotten with AMAZING weather for the weekend. Sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s, 70s, and low 80s. Breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures cool a bit with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cool temperature highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.