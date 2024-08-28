Cool temperatures and precipitation for the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures cool down significantly today and well below average. High temperatures will be in the low to upper 60’s for most of the area with more Eastern portions possibly seeing low 70’s. Low temperatures tonight will also be cooler, down in the 40’s. Primary forecast concerns today will be gusty, west winds and mountain snow.

A potent longwave trough will continue to slide east and over the Northern Rockies through Thursday along with a Pacific cold front supporting strong and gusty west to northwest winds. Already this morning, several areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line out to Blaine County have reached High Wind criteria. The strongest of winds through the remainder of the day will be focused to the Rocky Mountain Front and immediate eastern plains out to the I-15 corridor. These winds will calm down some Thursday, before lightening up mostly through Thursday evening. High Wind Warnings (0range) will stay in effect until 6 pm this evening warning of wind gusts up to 50 to 70 mph at times.

In addition to the strong winds starting up this morning, precipitation began as well with a band of scattered showers moving East. Impactful snow accumulations start up today as well above 5000 feet in the mountains of Glacier National Park from this morning through the evening hours tonight, especially from the mid-morning through early afternoon hours. Latest probabilities for Logan Pass suggest snow accumulations of 4" or more. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) for the East Glacier Park Region is in effect due to the expected impacts to travel on roads in Glacier National Park. Slushy and slippery conditions on roadways above 5000 feet are expected; with backcountry trails, especially over mountain passes, becoming snow covered and slippery. Strong winds will also combine with the falling snow and lead to periods of limited visibility. Be prepared for winter conditions in these areas.

Conditions take a shift immediately for the end of the week and onto the weekend with temperatures back in the 80’s and sunnier weather. These warm and dry conditions look to continue into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and mountain snow. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Windy, 20-30 mph winds with gusts up to 50-70 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear skies with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs up to 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s

MONDAY (Labor Day): Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers, mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s.

