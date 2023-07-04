Cool temperatures for Independence Day with a few scattered showers and storms

Happy Independence Day!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm tonight. North winds 15 to 25 mph are possible with gusts up to 30 mph.

This Independence Day will bring partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. If you plan to light fireworks off know that the precipitation should mainly be done by this evening. Temperatures however will be on the cooler side as a cold front makes it way down from Canada so keep a jacket handy. Temperature highs will be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. The haze coming from the Canadian wildfires will decrease as we go throughout the day.

The upper-level trough will continue to move east Wednesday bringing mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and storms occurring during the morning for eastern and north-central Montana. Afternoon and evening showers will occur generally in the mountains. Warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms, and temperature highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in many locations.

Friday is expected to bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with isolated showers/storms that will occur generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Warm temperature highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Saturday through Monday will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Also, a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.