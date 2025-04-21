Brianna Juneau has the detailed forecast in the video below:

Cool temps and chances of rain and snow

There was a tornado confirmed on Sunday; it was on the ground on the east side of Highway 87, east of Rocky Crossing, and in between Box Elder and Big Sandy:

Tornado confirmed in north-central Montana

Temperatures will hover near to slightly below normal across the region, expect high temperatures tomorrow in the upper-40’s and 50’s with mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds at times up to 40 mph, and scattered showers/upper elevation snow.

Stormtracker Weather

Moist, unstable northwest flow over the Northern Rockies will help to maintain daily chances for rain/snow showers (and even a few thunderstorms) through Tuesday. Some portions of SW MT including Helena will continue seeing evening/night chances of snow tomorrow as well. Most places along the Continental Divide and the mountains of SW MT and Central Montana will see 1 to 3 inches of new snow. General thunderstorms producing gusty and erratic winds and small hail are possible.

By Tuesday afternoon/evening, a shortwave will help to re-focus isolated to scattered rain/snow mainly to Southwest and portions of Central Montana throughout the timeframe. By Wednesday afternoon/evening another shortwave digging southwest from British Columbia/Alberta will begin to phase with the shortwave over the Great Basin, which will help to support some (albeit limited) chance for showers further north into the remainder of Central and portions of North Central Montana. Transient ridging will then begin to slide east from the western seaboard from Thursday through Saturday, with this ridge helping temperatures to moderate on Thursday before climbing above normal for Friday and Saturday.

Stormtracker Weather