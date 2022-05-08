Cool, unsettled weather continues into Mother's Day

Discussion: A trough brings continued unsettled weather Sunday evening into Monday. There is the chance for more, non-severe thunderstorms both days. There will also be snow showers for locations above 4000 feet, with reduced visibility and light snow accumulations possible in the mountains.

A ridge begins to build in towards the middle of the week providing drier weather and seasonable temperatures. The weather looks to turn unsettled and a bit cooler by the end of the week.

There will be several nights near or below freezing throughout the week. Be sure to cover or take in any sensitive plants as frost is expected for several mornings.

Saturday night: Showers clearing. Partly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A southwest breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

Mother's Day: Mainly dry during the day. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop during the evening, particularly south and east of Great Falls. Light snow accumulation is possible above 4000 feet. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Monday: Cool with scattered rain showers, especially for northeastern Montana. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Showers clear as temperatures fall into the lower 30s overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a stray shower is possible in the evening and overnight. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Stray shower in the morning, clouds and sun during the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers during the evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the upper 60s. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible.