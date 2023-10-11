Cool, wet weather through Thursday.

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect now until 6am Thursday for the mountains in Gallatin and Madison County and Centennial mountains. 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7000 feet and 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible about 8000 feet.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming from 12pm/6pm Wednesday until 12am/6am Friday. 10 to 18 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Today and Thursday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of rain and mountain snow/rain. Temperatures cool down in the 50s and low 60s today and on Thursday highs will be in the low 50s and mid to upper 40s. Breezy conditions around today and tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Decreasing clouds on Friday with some isolated showers around, generally in the mountains. Temperatures warm back up a bit with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. This weekend will be mainly dry with a few isolated showers around during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, a little breezy (10 to 20 mph), with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Next Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers around. Temperature highs are expected in the 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the 60s.