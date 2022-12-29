Cooler and quieter weather pattern for the new year

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Light snow showers diminish along the Hi-Line before daybreak. Cloud cover continues to clear the region from west to east giving way to a pleasant but cooler Thursday. Clouds increase again overnight as a weak disturbance will bring snow showers to the mountains and increased cloud cover over the plains on Friday. Temperatures warm on Friday and Saturday as highs will run around 5-10 degrees above normal. Cooler and quieter weather is expected to continue throughout the first several days of 2023.

THURSDAY: Decreasing cloud cover from west to east. Mostly sunny and a bit breezy throughout the afternoon and evening. A sustained SW wind at 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Increasing cloud cover overnight with snow showers developing for higher elevations along the Continental Divide. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana, low to mid 20s for central Montana.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Scattered snow showers, especially in higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 30s in central Montana, mid 20s in northeastern Montana. Remaining mostly cloudy and breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for central Montana.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 5-15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Hi-Line. A few additional clouds filtering in overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for the Hi-Line.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s for central Montana, 0s for the Hi-Line.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny for the Rocky Mountain Front, increasing cloud cover further east. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Increasing cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s for central Montana, 0s for the Hi-Line.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Increased cloud cover as temperatures fall into the 0s and 10s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Helena area and central Montana.