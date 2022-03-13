Cooler and Unsettled on Sunday, Mild Temperatures Return for Work Week

Saturday night: Increasing clouds after midnight. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind SW 5-10mph.

Sunday: Scattered rain and snow showers during the morning and afternoon, with some clearing during the evening. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Wind SW 10-15mph. Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW 20-25mph gusting to 40mph. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some clearing overnight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.