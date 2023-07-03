Cooler below-average temperatures for the next couple days

Happy Monday! After a hot weekend the cooler temperatures are going to be around for the next couple of days. We are expected to have mostly sunny skies today with increased cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible. A bit breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wind gusts can get up into the 30 mph range especially near the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperature highs for Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s and 70s.

With multiple cold fronts moving through Montana those cooler temperatures will stick around through Tuesday (Independence Day) with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Partly sunny skies will accompany some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A north-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph speeds can be expected.

The upper trough that is providing the cooler temperatures will continue to move east on Wednesday causing dry conditions and warmer temperatures to develop. Temperature highs returning to around average for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with a chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms.

Thursday and Friday will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A chance of isolated showers and storms is expected. Temperatures will remain around average in the 80s. While the weekend will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.