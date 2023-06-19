Below-average temperatures to start off this week

Happy Monday and Juneteenth everyone! Starting out today with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will start to see some increased cloud cover as we head into this afternoon. Alongside that will be chances of rain showers and storms. A little breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Below average temperatures for this Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are expected, and the cool below average temperatures will continue with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s, and chances of showers and storms around especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms generally around the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountains. Temperature highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with some scattered showers and storms generally in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and Sunday mostly sunny. Both days bring a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs expected in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.