Summer is still lingering in Montana. On Thursday, temperatures soared to 88° in Great Falls - around 20° above the average high temperature for September 26th. Friday will be cooler thanks to a cool front that is moving across the state this morning. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Check out the forecast:

Cooler & breezy Friday, warmer weekend but cooling off next week- Friday, September 26

The front is bringing in some haze from wildfires burning locally and around the region. The haze will be especially dense in the morning but should clear out by the afternoon and evening.

Gusty west-northwest winds have developed behind the cold front, and it will stay breezy throughout our Friday. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph across the plains. Meanwhile, stronger winds over towards the Rocky Mountain Front as wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Temperatures rebound into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. A bit of haze from wildfire smoke may pass through at times, but overall, it will be sunny and pleasant. Winds will stay fairly gusty over the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

A stronger system moving from the Gulf of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest next week will bring a shift toward cooler and unsettled weather by the middle of the week. While significant rain is not expected, there may be a few scattered showers. For the kick off to October on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.