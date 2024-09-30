Cooler fall weather turns warm and windy on Tuesday

In true Montana fashion, temperatures hit 100° in Miles City yesterday, , setting a record for the latest triple-digit reading in the state. Most locations in eastern Montana also experienced record high temperatures on Sunday. Meanwhile, the western side of the state woke up to the first widespread sub-freezing temperatures of the season, with Great Falls dipping below freezing for the first time this fall, recording a morning low of 30°.

Today marks a return to more typical early fall weather in Montana following yesterday's cold front. Expect sunny skies and lighter winds, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s across the area. Another chilly night is ahead with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 30s, and patchy frost is possible. Be sure to protect sensitive plants like tomatoes, beans, and peas, and bring in any potted plants that may be affected.

A warm front lifts through Tuesday morning, bringing stronger winds and milder temperatures for the day. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph are possible across the plains, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will cool on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

An upper-level ridge is then expected to expand over the West this weekend, bringing unseasonable warmth. Temperatures on Friday and throughout the weekend will be around 10 to 15 degrees above normal, potentially reaching 80° in some spots, along with continued dry conditions.