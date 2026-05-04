After a lovely first weekend of May, we’re starting the new week on a much cooler note behind a cold front. Highs today will only make it into the upper 40s and 50s.

MTN News

MTN News

We’ll see more clouds this morning, along with a few light showers as the front moves through. Skies should gradually clear later this afternoon and evening. The bigger story will be the wind as a gusty northwest breeze picks up behind the front with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, especially east of I-15. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake.

Monday Morning Forecast:

Cooler, more clouds and a few showers to start the workweek- Monday, May 4

Tuesday stays on the cooler side, with highs again in the 40s and 50s. Expect more light showers, and even a few snow showers around Lewistown and in the mountains. Breezy northwest winds continue, with occasional gusts over 30 mph. As skies clear and winds ease Tuesday night, temperatures will fall quickly into the 20s.

We'll rebound nicely for the second half of the week, climbing back into the 60s and 70s. A few disturbances will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday and Saturday.

Mother’s Day looks beautiful with highs in the 70s with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News