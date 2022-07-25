Cooler on Tuesday, gradual warming trend throughout the week

Weather Discussion: A Canadian cold front is ushering in northwesterly flow in its wake. As a result, conditions will be cooler on Tuesday. Heat relief is brief as temperatures will gradually warm each day this week.

A few thunderstorms return to the forecast late this week into next week. Some of the storms could be dry thunderstorms which causes concern for fire starts.

Monday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially along and just east of the Continental Divide. Storms begin to wind down after 3AM. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: A stray shower or storm over the Continental Divide. Otherwise, cooler and mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and turning hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few more clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. A spot shower or thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. A stray storm is possible east of Great Falls. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Hot and sunny. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially in the Helena area. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Mild overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.