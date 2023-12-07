Cooler, some snow, and windy

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Some bad news for the fair-weather lovers. After yesterday’s record-breaking highs for this time of year, todays highs are taking quite a dip back into the 40’s with lows in the 20’s. Expect unsettled weather conditions over the next few days as a slow-moving upper-level system moves across Montana. Snow accumulations will be highest in the mountains, with lighter snow amounts and rain in the lower elevations. Afternoon temperatures will cool closer to season normals over the next few days and scattered areas of rain and snow today will change to all snow tonight as the colder air wraps in. During periods of heavier snowfall today, some bands of snow could produce snowfall rates near 1 inch for short periods of time.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front and North Central Montana until later this evening. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation in the lower elevations and 5 to 12 inches in mountain areas are expected, causing potential travel hazards like slick conditions and blowing debris thanks to wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph along portions of the Hi-line and I-15 corridor are possible today though they will start to calm down Friday into Saturday. The light snow continues overnight and into Friday but becomes more scattered. Friday afternoon temperatures will be much closer to normal for many areas as well. Saturday through Monday...It remains a bit unsettled over the weekend and into early next week. Strong winds could once again develop over the northern Rockies and adjacent Plains by Saturday night and then continue into Sunday morning with the strongest winds confined to areas mainly west of I-15. A fast-moving upper level disturbance moves southward Sunday night into Monday, producing another round of light snow, and again the highest snowfall amounts will generally be in the mountains.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 20 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. Breezy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow and rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

