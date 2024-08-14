Cooler summer day with isolated shower or thunderstorm

Happy Wednesday! There are still a few lingering showers over north central and southwest Montana this morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon with some leftover moisture and instability. Later in the evening skies will gradually clear making way for a fairly pleasant Thursday.

Another shortwave arrives Thursday night bringing showers and thunderstorms to central and western Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the daytime hours of Friday.

High pressure amplifies northward during the weekend leading to lower rain chances and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both days.

Rain chances will increase slightly next week along with continued mild temperatures.