Cooler temperatures ahead for the region

On Monday, expect afternoon temperatures to generally be below normal, with afternoon highs about 25 degrees cooler than today for many areas and mostly dry conditions. Wind gusts will increase again Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday through Sunday, quick moving upper-level disturbances will move from west to east later this week and into the weekend. However, little to no precipitation will accompany these disturbances. Temperatures will remain around average in the 60’s and 70’s for the rest of the week with gusty coniditons at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 30’s/40’s and 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of morning frost. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear and breezy. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny then mostly clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.