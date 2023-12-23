Cooler temperatures and chances for snow

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and dry conditions continued across the area today as upper-level high pressure remained overhead. The highs reached into the lower to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s later tonight. Clouds will gradually build in from the south and west with some incoming and much needed precipitation on the way.

A quick moving weather system will break the trend of warm and dry days as it moves in overnight tonight and through Saturday. As this system pushes through, expect winds to sharply increase with most areas seeing wind gusts to 40-50 mph along and behind this cold front as colder air works in. Expect temperatures to dip into the 30’s for the weekend with overnight lows in the teens for the most part. In addition to the gusty winds and cooler temperatures, this system will also bring along some mostly mountain snowfall along with it. This has prompted the issuance of several Winter Weather Advisories in portions of western and southwestern Montana. These Advisories will end in varying times Saturday and Sunday with 2 to 8 inches of snow fall expected and more accumulation in high elevations. Especially as you make your Christmas travel through the weekend, watch for possible slippery conditions as lows dip below freezing and blowing snow.

While the colder temperatures will linger for the day on Sunday, the cooler weather will not last long. Upper-level ridging looks to build back in quickly bringing back high temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s and lighter winds. This pattern will likely hold through the end of 2023, keeping us warm and dry to close out the 2023 year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in 30’s and 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in 30’s and lows in teens to 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30/40 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.

