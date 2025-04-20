A cold front passing through increases moisture for the rest of the weekend, bringing in daily chances for lower elevation rain and mountain snow. The best chances for widespread precipitation will be Sunday night through early Tuesday morning. Weak instability in place Sunday and Monday will allow for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening.

Cooler temperatures and chances of rain and snow

Snow levels will generally stay between 6,000-7,000ft Sunday, but will fall to lower elevations Monday and Tuesday morning, which can allow light snow to mix in across lower elevations. Most of the snow will be above pass level in the Glacier Park region, a 60-90% chance for 6 inches or more. Down to Pass level, there`s a 50% chance for 4 inches. The most impactful time period for snow on passes will be overnight Sunday/Monday morning with lower snow levels and temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures remain in the 50's and 60's for the most part next week with breezy conditions at times and lingering chances of precipitation.

Stormtracker Weather