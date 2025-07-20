Sunday will see initial dry conditions during the morning/afternoon before shower and thunderstorm chances increase through the afternoon and evening hours.

Cooler temperatures and increasing precipitation ahead

Best coverage of showers and storms during the day on Sunday looks to occur southeast of a Helena to Lewistown line, and then along and eastern portion of the state.

High temperatures on Sunday will fall back below normal in wake of today`s cold front, with most locations ranging from the mid-70s to 80s.

This troughing pattern continues into next week cooling temperatures down at the top of the week and increasing chances for widespread showers and storms.

A weather system will bring the next chances for widespread rain across North-Central MT Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures dip down into the upper-60s and low-70s.

This pattern looks to stay through mid-week with temperatures look to trend back above average by the end of next week.

