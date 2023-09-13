Cooler temperatures and some scattered showers throughout the day

Happy Wednesday!

Today will see slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in locations east of I-15. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and wind gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Thursday a ridge will start to develop over Montana bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but temperature highs will be the coolest we experience this week ranging in the 70s.

Friday’s temperatures start to warm up once again with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Friday will also have sunny skies and dry conditions.

Headed into this upcoming weekend sunny skies persist, and dry conditions remain. Temperature highs will be warm in the 80s and a bit of a breeze will be around, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warm with temperature highs in the 80s and upper 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around, sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperature highs as well in the 60s and 70s, and a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.