Cooler temperatures and spotty showers

We'll have another cool day with highs staying in the 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a chance for a brief shower, but most of the day will be dry.

Then, we've got a couple of gorgeous spring days for Wednesday and Thursday. The only exception will be the Helena area, where a few rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday as a weak system passes through. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

A quick shower is possible Friday morning, but an otherwise pleasant day as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It's also going to get a little gusty ahead of the next storm system, with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Our rain chances are forecast to go way up this weekend as a larger trough moves into the West. Scattered rain showers, mountain snow, and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, with a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Daytime highs will slip from the 60s into the 50s from Saturday into Sunday. The entire weekend is not going to be a washout, but we'll have clouds and showers around both days.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News