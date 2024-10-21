Cooler temperatures kick off the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: More mild conditions settled in for North Central Montana on Sunday. High temperatures topped out in the upper 60’s and 70’s with lows tonight in the upper 40’s and 50’s. Expect increasing clouds tonight and mostly cloudy skies Monday. While wind gusts reached up to 30-40 mph, they are looking to decrease tonight with up to 20 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours.

A Pacific cold front will start to move into the state tonight, increasing clouds and cooling temperatures down for Monday. Rain and snow will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front by Monday afternoon with snow levels being above 7000 feet early in the afternoon, but lower during the afternoon and evening hours. By Tuesday morning, snow levels might drop as low as 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible, mostly above 6000 feet.

Temperature-wise, things will be cooler. Expect highs in the 60’s for Monday and in the 50’s for Tuesday. As more ridging approaches for Wednesday, expect breezy and drier conditions onto next weekend. Seasonable temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s will follow.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. 5 to 20 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain/mountain snow and mostly cloudy. Highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 8 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and 60’s and lows in 30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s.

