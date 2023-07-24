Cooler temperatures later this week after a very hot Monday

Happy Monday!

A heat advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday night for all northeastern Montana. Daytime temperatures will get into the 100s while overnight temperatures will range in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Hot temperatures can cause heat illness to people, pets, and livestock.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9pm on Tuesday for Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty and Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District- Rocky Mountain Front. Critical fire conditions are occurring now or will occur shortly with gusty winds up to 30 mph and low relative humidity. Any new fire could be difficult to contain.

A fire watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon until Tuesday evening for Hill/Blaine/Chouteau/ and Fergus County. Critical fire weather conditions are possible with gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The hot temperatures we experienced this weekend are going to continue today as the upper-level ridge stays in control of our weather. Highs will range in the upper 90s and low 100s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on this Monday with a disturbance passing through our area this afternoon and evening bring showers and a possibility of thunderstorms.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Sustained winds speeds starting off around 5 to 15 mph and picking up to 15 to 30 mph. Temperature highs will range in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with sunny skies. Increasing afternoon winds speeds between 15 and 20 mph are possible with gusts up to 30 mph in some locations.

Thursday will have sunny skies, a light breeze between 5 and 10 mph, and temperature highs in the 80s. Friday through the weekend will have mostly sunny skies and highs ranging in the upper 80s and low 90s.