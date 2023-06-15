Cooler temperatures today, warmer temperatures tomorrow

A cold front moved through Montana yesterday and pushed out the smoke and the haze from the Canadian wildfires. However, the smoke and the haze will return today with a northwesterly breeze. Wind gusts up to 40 mph in some locations with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Partly cloudy skies with sunshine here and there today accompanied by scattered showers and storms mainly west of I-15.

Friday will bring rebounding temperature highs in the 70s with sunny, hazy, and dry conditions. A nice day on Saturday as well with partly to mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers and storms, generally in the mountains with highs in the 70s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday are expected to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms around, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures will cool back down a little with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Monday’s highs will be in the 60s in most locations.

Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers. Cooling down with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Last, next Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and storms around. Cool temperatures in the 60s and a bit breezy with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.