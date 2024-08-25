Cooler temperatures weekend with low chances of showers

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures trend a bit cooler for the weekend with highs in the 70’s and 80’s while eastern portions still saw low to upper 90’s. Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s with cloudy skies to start off the evening before gradually clearing through the overnight hours. Wind wise, expect 10 to 20 mph winds for most of the area with up to 30 to 40 mph wind gusts along the Hi-Line and eastern portions tonight. Widespread haze and areas of smoke will be prevalent for places around Butte and Helena and possibly Great Falls as well.

Stormtracker Weather

An unseasonably strong upper-level trough is located over Nevada, directing a stream of moisture towards Montana that is developing into scattered showers and isolated, non- severe thunderstorms through mid-late evening. As the main upper trough continues to nudge eastward Sunday, temperatures will continue to cool. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will still be around, primarily across Central and Southwest Montana for Sunday. Otherwise, expect sunny skies.

Brief shortwave ridging looks to build back in for Monday promoting mostly dry weather with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering across eastern portions of the region. Temperatures Monday look to rebound closer to normal while even warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday in the upper 80’s. This warm trend doesn’t last long because cooler temperatures return Wednesday with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Cloudy then gradually clearing with lows in 40’s and 50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s.