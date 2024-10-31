Cooler temps and mild conditions for Trick-or-Treaters

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Clouds will increase throughout the day with high temperatures slightly below average in the 40’s and 50’s. If you’re thinking about Trick or Treating tonight, temperatures will be in the 30’s/40’s until 10 pm with 5 to 10 mph winds. A series of Pacific weather systems moves in today, keeping temperatures cool and increasing chances for light snow and rain, though mostly in western and southwestern Montana. Great Falls and Helena have chances of seeing some precipitation tonight. Expect low temperatures once again in the 20’s for the region.

Snow diminishes during the overnight hours tonight as the responsible trough slides out of the area. Drier conditions are then expected Friday through early Saturday with high temperatures once again in the 40’s and 50’s on both days. Then, the next system arrives by the afternoon hours on Sunday, bringing another round of mostly mountain snow. The light will mostly develop along the Continental Divide with the most impactful accumulating snow in Southwestern Montana.

Next week, a strong, fast-moving trough and cold front moves in bringing breezy to windy conditions to the Rocky Mountain Front as well as colder temperatures. Increased snow chances will start up on Tuesday throughout most of the region.

THURSDAY (Halloween): Chance of rain in Great Falls and light snow in Helena. Increasing clouds then cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s/50’s.

