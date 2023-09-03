Cooler temps, chances of rain, and more wind on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: We got a little bit of a break from the winds at the beginning of the weekend on Friday but the same couldn’t be said for Saturday. Gusts reached up to 30 to 40 mph in most places in North Central and Central Montana. As the day progressed into the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning, we’ll see those winds dying down into the lighter side before picking back up again later on Sunday and keeping a steady 20 to 30 mph winds gust.

On another note, this was one of the last days most of the region will see high temperatures in the 90’s for a while. Todays highs remained in the upper 80’s to 90’s with overnight lows in the 50’s and 60’s. Sunny skies with light clouds moving in over the evening hours as well. Tomorrow, as a closed low builds In over the Pacific and breaks off into an upper-level trough, you can expect those temperatures to decrease well below average for this time of year.

A low is also moving in, bringing in monsoonal moisture for the next couple of days. Starting Sunday through Tuesday, showers will be likely with thunderstorms possible. Some storms might produce heavy rain. The main concern will be for the Labor Day holiday that will experience cooler temperatures and wet conditions. Keep that in mind as you make your holiday plans.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a lows in 50’s – 60’s. 5 to 20 mph becoming light after midnight.

SUNDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with some storms producing rain on the heavier side. Cloudy, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with some storms producing rain on the heavier side. Cloudy, with highs in 60’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy, highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy, highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in 50’s. 6 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

