Cooler temps with rain and mountain snow showers to wrap up the week

After a very warm start to the week, another mild day is ahead for Wednesday in Big Sky Country. However, a significant pattern shift is on the horizon as we move through the back half of the week.

A brisk west-southwest breeze will develop this afternoon, bringing gusts of 30-40 mph through Friday, courtesy of an approaching cold front.

Along with the wind, clouds will overspread the area and isolated showers are possible as the front moves in.

Temperatures will take a large dip, with highs likely only reaching the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will also be quite chilly, with many areas plunging into the 20s by Friday morning.

While there may be a few snow showers in the Big/Little Belt Mountains, the most substantial snowfall will remain well to the south, focusing around the I-90 corridor. The brisk and blustery winds from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning will further amplify the chill in the air.

It will be a chilly start to the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will rebound to nearly 70 degrees by Sunday. The weekend will be mostly sunny, but quite breezy. Looking ahead, unsettled and cooler weather is anticipated for next week.