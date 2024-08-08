Cooler than average temperatures continue

Many areas woke up to foggy conditions Thursday morning due to light winds and an abundance of low-level moisture. Today will bring another cooler afternoon after an unusually cool Wednesday. In fact, high temperatures in Great Falls only reached 63°, a new record low high temperature for August 7th and a staggering 25° below the average high temperature. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon.

As a high-pressure ridge strengthens to our south, we will begin a warming trend on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s. It will be a pleasant day, featuring mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

However, a disturbance is set to arrive on Saturday, increasing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to rebound closer to seasonal averages by next week, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s across central and eastern Montana. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s, accompanied by daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.