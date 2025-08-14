Good Thursday morning! We'll start to cool down today with high temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees in central and eastern Montana. A cold front is headed south across the state bringing in more clouds and a few sprinkles. The front takes its time getting to Helena, so high temperatures still get fairly warm into the 80s.

Check out my forecast for a sneak at this weekend's weather:

Cooler today, but heating up again this weekend- Thursday, August 14

High fire danger will be an issue again for southwest Montana. The Horn Fire ignited yesterday in southeast Madison County, and it is estimated to have burned over 400 acres. Low humidity and gusty winds could spread fires rapidly and lead to new fire starts today, so use extreme caution. There is an Evacuation Warning in place for residents on both sides of Highway 87 near Raynolds Pass and on Madison River Ranch.

We'll warm up a tad tomorrow as temperatures get into the upper 70s and 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible for the Hi-Line.

Yesterday was an active day for fires across the Pacific Northwest, so we can expect some haze due to wildfire smoke filtering in under a westerly flow the next few days. At the moment, it does not appear that there will be any impact to air quality, but we will keep you posted as that could change quickly with potential new fires.

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend! For some kiddos this is the final weekend of summer, it should be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s both days. There is the chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms at the tail end of the weekend (Sunday evening).