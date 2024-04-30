Cooler, wetter, and windier weather

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the northern High Plains, the southern Rocky Mountain Front, the Big Belt, Bridger, Castle, Snowy, and Judith mountains from 12am Wednesday until 12pm Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains from 6am Wednesday until 12pm Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 3am until 9pm Tuesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of eastern Montana from 11am until 8pm Tuesday.

Today skies will be partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains. Gusty winds will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. It will be especially windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 35 mph. High temperatures will be mild in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of rain and snow around in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Temperatures will be chilly with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 50s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Gusty winds will be around on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. It will be breezy on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s and conditions will be a little breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday will have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in north-central Montana and scattered rain showers around Helena. High temperatures will be ranging from the upper 50s to the low 70s. It will be breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.