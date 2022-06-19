Cooler with showers likely for Father's Day

Discussion: More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday with the greatest risk for severe weather in northeastern Montana. Widespread showers are likely Sunday night into Monday with a soaking rain expected for central Montana. 0-25-0.75 inches of precipitation can be expected with localized higher amounts possible in heavier bands of rain and thunderstorms.

Seasonable temperatures and sunny conditions prevail as weak riding builds into the state. Temperatures will be right on par with late June averages.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing later in the night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms in northeastern Montana, some of the storms could be severe. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Steadier rain moves in overnight as temperatures cool into the upper 40s.

Monday: Cool with showers, rain could be heavy at times. Showers become more widely scattered during the evening. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. A WSW breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. High temperatures in the mid 70s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny with a high around 80 degrees. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.