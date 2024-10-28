Cooling down, still breezy

In the video below, Brianna Juneau has the full forecast for the week.

Cooling down, still windy

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Chilly temperatures are setting in for the area thanks to a cold front that settled over the area last night. High temperatures today will dip around 20 degrees cooler than the weekend. Expect them in the 50’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through tonight. Low temperatures will be below freezing in the 20’s. Wind-wise, expect widespread gusty conditions up to 40 mph that will calm down through the overnight hours.

Rain and snow chances will affect the Rocky Mountain Front and SW Montana today and tomorrow. North Central Montana will likely remain dry other than a stray shower or two. The most gusty conditions will be around this morning with up to 40 mph gusts along the Rocky Mountain front and the Hi-line. The winds will decrease by this evening with up to 20 mph tonight. Similar conditions will be around for Tuesday including temperatures in the upper 40’s and 50’s and precipitation. The winds will be lighter for most of the area tomorrow.

Wednesday through Sunday, the weather pattern calms down. Afternoon temperatures will generally average near to a few degrees below average each day through the weekend. Overnight lows will generally be below freezing most nights and cold. There is another chance for some light rain/snow showers Thu into Fri, but overall precipitation amounts look low.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. Breezy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing through the evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s.