It may be early early September but it still feels like mid-summer in Montana as wildfire smoke impacted air quality across the state and temperatures hit 87° in Great Falls and Helena on Sunday.

Check out my forecast:

Cooling down with increasing rain chances this week- Monday, September 8

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in central Montana and mid 80s in eastern Montana on Monday. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will develop along and east of I-15 during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures stay seasonably warm on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70s and lower 80s, before a cooldown to the low to mid 70s late week. The next couple of days will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be on the stronger side with wind gusts to 50 mph, lightning and heavy downpours. By the end of the week, the thunderstorm threat will transition to just plain rain showers that will continue into the weekend.

There is still some uncertainty regarding how much precipitation will fall, but it does look like many areas in central and eastern Montanan could receive over 0.5" of rain between Friday and Sunday. There is the potential a few spots could see over 1" of rain.