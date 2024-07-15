Critical fire danger continues; afternoon storms for the Hi-Line

Happy Monday! Keep thinking cool thoughts, as there is no end in sight to the heat. Most of us will hit the upper 80s and low to mid 90s this afternoon.

There continues to be enough instability for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day for areas east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. Gusty winds and brief downpours are the main threats.

Overall, the pattern remains hot and dry; however, we may tap into some monsoonal moisture by Thursday, which could trigger a few scattered thunderstorms.

As we move into the weekend, scorching heat is anticipated, with highs likely reaching triple digits.