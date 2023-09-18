Critical fire weather conditions lasting throughout today.

Happy Monday!

A red flag warning is in effect until 9pm this evening. Warm temperatures in the 70s/80s, low relative humidity, and gusty winds up to 40 mph contribute to this risk. This warning indicates that fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. Please do your part to not start any new wildfires.

Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. There will also be gusty to strong winds out of the west bringing sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Tuesday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures cool down as a shortwave drops the highs into the 60s and 70s. A slight breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.

Wednesday will likely have some showers. For the day, mostly sunny skies shift to mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Temperature highs range in the 60s and a light and visible wind will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts possible up to 20 mph.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s, and a chance of rain. A north-northeast wind around 10 mph is also in the forecast.

Friday and Saturday will have partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Temperature highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s. Next Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.