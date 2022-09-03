Critical fire weather this weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear but a bit hazy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with record-breaking heat. Skies will be hazy throughout the day due to wildfire smoke. Air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups during the afternoon and evning. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A cold front could kick off a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. However, with extremely dry air in place, most stray dry. A gusty, southwesterly breeze is expected in wake of the cold front which elevates fire risk throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH and relative humidity below 12% will allow any new or existing fires to spread rapidly. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot, and a bit breezy. A sustained southwest breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Fire danger will remain high with decreasing haze throughout the aftternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Clear overnight with temperatures falling to the mid and upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.