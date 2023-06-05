Daily chances for moisture returning to the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue each day for the next week due to a moist and unstable southerly flow. Daily chances for storms will also continue each day including stronger storms that have the potential to produce brief heavy downpours and small hail.

Mostly clear skies graced most of the region today and as the night progresses, partly cloudy skies will gradually take over. Temperatures will mostly remain above normal for early June in the upcoming work week with highs reaching the 70’s and 80’s.

A weak upper level disturbance will move through the area on Monday, which will lead to the development of yet another round of showers and thunderstorms. While these will likely be more widespread than the showers and storms of today and you can expect areas of locally heavy rainfall and maybe some gusty winds. Behind this weak disturbance, weak high pressure at the surface will move in from the north on Tuesday, which will bring a bit of a quieter, but cooler, day for the region on Tuesday across the plains. As we head into the second half of the week, upper level ridging will build in to our north, keeping most of the region in the mid-70s with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week.

A Flood Warning was also in effect for portions of Northeast Montana where minor flooding is occurring. This should be in effect until Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, lows in 50’s with 5-10 mph winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with lows in the 50’s while the 5-9 mph winds become calm after midnight.

MONDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5-7 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and 70’s, with lows in the 50’s. 7-14 mph winds with gusts up to 21 mph hour to start off the day, eventually leading to calm wind conditions after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Calm winds becoming 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 6-13 mph winds with gusts up to 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

