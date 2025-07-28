Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms ahead

Steady temps and chances of storms

Thunderstorm development is underway again similar to that of Saturday, initially across the higher terrain of Southwest and Central Montana then moving northeast across Central and North Central MT through this evening. Any clearing through this evening over the plains locations will likely lead to isolated-strong to severe thunderstorms tonight, though mainly in central and eastern portions. Any locations seeing severe thunderstorms can expect locally gusty winds and possibilities of hail and heavier rain.

For Monday, the shower and thunderstorm activity continues with more widespread marginal risks of severe thunderstorms across much of central/north-central MT later into the evening. Expect high temperatures on Monday to remain in the 70s and 80s with 5 to 15 mph winds.

Tuesday towards next weekend, persistent southwesterly flow aloft with elevated moisture and instability will continue the pattern of daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm development, though with possibly more precipitation. The increased moisture will result in higher instability during this period, supporting a risk for slower moving thunderstorms with the more intense storms producing locally heavy rainfall.

