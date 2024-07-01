Daily chances of scattered showers and storms this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Conditions today remain similar to Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s and on the cooler side of average. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40’s and 50’s. Partly cloudy skies will start off the morning, though increasing clouds will be on the way. Expect unsettled weather to continue through midweek this week as broad upper level troughing remains in place, bringing daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Today, conditions will remain generally cool and unsettled. Expect rain showers to be rather widespread across North Central Montana as the upper-level trough makes its way through the Northern Rockies today. Most of theses showers and thunderstorms will bring nothing more than some brief rainfall, though some small hail is possible with stronger storms. With this trough overhead, temperatures will remain slightly below average.

Even with this first trough axis clearing the area Monday evening, a second weak shortwave will move across on Tuesday, helping to kick off a few scattered showers, though these should generally be confined to the Plains on Tuesday. Showers and storms will become more widespread on Wednesday as a more substantial upper level trough digs into the area, providing more atmospheric support for widespread showers and thunderstorms, though upper level winds will generally result in these storms remaining weak and disorganized. Independence day will see showers gradually end as this system moves east, though temperatures will generally remain on the cool side with most lower elevations topping out in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and mostly sunny, highs in 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and severe thunderstorms possible. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 70 mph through the morning before coming down tonight.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

