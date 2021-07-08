A chance for showers and thunderstorms in Eastern parts of our area today.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Looks to be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s depending on where you are. Partly cloudy skies for most of us and the breeze should be a factor out of the West with gusts ranging from 25-35 mph. Yet another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance for some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon particularly in the Eastern parts of our viewing area.

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm activity off to our East will exit during the early overnight hours. Temperatures should get into the mid 50’s to low 60’s for most of us and we will be left behind with a light breeze.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s as we cool off a little. Remains breezy out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance for an isolated shower in the early morning hours.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There looks to be another surge of heat in store for this weekend as we look to be under sunny skies for most of us with the wind flipping to the South. High’s look to be in the mid to upper 90’s with a few spots coming close to the triple digit mark. A chance for the winds to kick up Sunday evening with gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph in certain locations.

MONDAY: Windy to start the day with gusts 25-30 mph under sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy for most of the day with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90’s.

WEDNESDAY: Looks to be partly to mostly cloudy for most of our viewing area. Light breeze from the North. Temperatures hanging around either side on 90 degrees.

