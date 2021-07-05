Chance for showers and T-storms in South / East parts of our area tonight.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

MONDAY: Looks like we will be seeing a bit of a cool down compared to what we have been seeing the last week. We will be mostly cloudy and there will be a breeze out of the North. This should limit daytime temperatures and most of us will be in the low to mid 80’s. Chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening in the Southern and Eastern parts of our area

TONIGHT: We should be in the mid 50’s to the West and mid 60’s to the Eastern parts of our viewing area. Chance for an isolated shower but most of us should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. More overcast towards the North. It will be a bit gusty overnight in the North and Eastern parts of our area between 25-35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy over our area as the heat looks to start to make a return with most areas in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us should stay dry. Winds remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Oppressive heat returns as we will be anywhere for the mid to upper 90’s. There should be a light breeze out of the East. Mostly sunny skies for most of us. Another chance of some showers and thunderstorms arrives in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Looks to be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s depending on where you are. Partly cloudy skies for most of us and the breeze should be a factor out of the West with gusts ranging from 25-35 mph. Yet another chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Remains breezy out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance for an isolated shower in the early morning hours.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: There looks to be another surge of heat in store for this weekend as we look to be under sunny skies for most of us with the wind flipping to the South. High’s look to be in the mid to upper 90’s with a few spots coming close to the triple digit mark. A chance for the winds to kick up Sunday evening with gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph in certain locations.

